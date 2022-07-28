Police Debunk Alleged Shooting In FCT





Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has debunked reports of gunshots in Dantata Bridge and Minister’s Hill sections of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, who reacted to inquiries about the reported gunshots in those axis, said the commissioner of police, CP Babaji Sunday, had directed investigation into sources of “countless maliciously crafted and panic-generating writeups.”

She said, “The attention of the FCT police command has been drawn to a series of erroneous write ups and publications making the rounds, especially on social media spaces, suggesting that there was heavy gunfire simultaneously around Dantata Bridge in Lugbe and Minister’s Hills in Maitama on 26th July, 2022 at about 7:38pm.

“Following the receipt of the news, the command’s intelligence and tactical assets drifted to the scene where the news was found false.

“Having maintained monitoring and surveillance of the area all night, and with the intelligence at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper