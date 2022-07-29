Army Appoints GOCs, PSOs, Others In Major Shake-up





The Nigerian Army has appointed General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and Commandants and other field commanders.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, approved the new postings as part of effort to reposition the Nigerian Army (NA) for operational efficiency and proficiency.

The COAS directed all the newly appointed senior officers to redouble their effort and commitment to duty in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation, as they assume their new appointments.

The posting released on Thursday night affects some senior officers of the Nigerian Army to command, instructional and staff appointments across NA formations and units.

“Those affected in the redeployment released on Thursday 28 July 2022, include some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding, Corps Commanders, Commandants of training…





Source: Leadership Newspaper