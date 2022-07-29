Buhari Approves Lekki Deep Seaport For Commercial Operations





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the designation of Lekki Deep Seaport as a Customs Port & Approved Wharf.

In a statement on the official social media handles of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday, the President, through the Ministry of Transportation to the managing director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, approved the new port for berthing of commercial vessels.

The NPA added that consequent upon the approval, the port is set for the berthing of commercial vessels before the end of 2022.

Source: Leadership Newspaper