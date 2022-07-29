C’Wealth Games: Team Nigeria Starts Strong As Edem, Bello, Others  Record Victory In Table Tennis





Offiong Edem, Fatima Bello and Esther Oribamise ensured Nigeria get off to a good start at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In the Women’s Doubles, Offiong Edem and Fatima Bello defeated Velox and Cumberbatch 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 (3-0).

In the singles event, Esther Oribamise strolled to victory against Delpesche of St. Vincent 11-2, 11-3, 11-2 (3-0).

Offiong Edem compounded the woes of the island country by beating Cumberbatch 11-1, 11-2, 11-3 (3-0).

Nigeria currently tops Group 1 ahead of St. Vincent and Grenadines, Singapore and England, with the last two to face off later on Friday.





Source: Leadership Newspaper