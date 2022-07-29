Extortion: Police Dismiss, De-kit Police Inspector In Viral Video





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed one Richard Gele, a police inspector caught in a viral video dignifying and justifying extortion of members of the public and official corruption, which trended from the July 25, 2022.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the inspector, with Force number: AP/No. 188547, was until his dismissal, attached to Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron, Okene, Kogi State and deployed to the Itobe – Anyigba Road, for safety of road users and commuters, along the route, where the incident occurred.

The dismissed inspector was caught on camera boasting that even his commander knows that he extorts big money from motorists and even the IGP cannot do anything to him.

The dismissed inspector who hails from Benue State, was enlisted into the Force in September, 2000.

His dismissal came after subjection to internal disciplinary mechanism and being found wanting of the charges levelled against him in line with extant laws governing the conduct of police…





Source: Leadership Newspaper