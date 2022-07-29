ICPC Secures Forfeiture Of N120m, Cars By Anambra Primary School Teacher





A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered the final forfeiture to the federal government of N120 million traced to a primary school teacher, Roseline Egbuha, and her accomplices, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said the forfeited money, as well as cars, were part of the N540 million proceeds of crime traced to Egbuha, a teacher with Ozala primary school, Abagana, Anambra State.

The teacher, who was on a monthly salary of N76,000 as at the time of her arrest in 2020 by ICPC, had N540 million stashed in her bank account with Guaranty Trust Bank.

Further investigations by ICPC revealed her alleged complicity in money laundering thereby prompting the Commission to place a Post-No-Debit (PND) on the account.

However, the PND was lifted by Egbuha and her accomplices with a court order purportedly from a Federal High Court, Abuja and the money promptly split and moved into multiple bank accounts…





Source: Leadership Newspaper