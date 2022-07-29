IFC Signs $35m Deal With Jubaili On Food Security





To strengthen food security in sub-Saharan Africa, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Jubaili Agrotec, a Nigeria-based agrochemicals manufacturer and distributor, have entered into partnership that will support the company to expand its regional footprint and increase thousands of smallholder farmers’ access to key inputs such as fertilizer used to protect crops and increase food production.

IFC’s $35 million financing package will help Jubaili expand its production capacity in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda, helping to offset Africa’s reliance on agrochemical imports. Farmers use agrochemicals to protect crops against pests and diseases.

With support from the local currency facility of the International Development Association’s Private Sector Window, IIFC is providing $20 million of the financing in Nigerian Naira.

IFC’s financing package will be accompanied by advisory services to support Jubaili to incorporate products that contribute to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper