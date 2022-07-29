JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap 6 In Katsina, Demand N50m Ransom





Gunmen have kidnapped six persons in Tashan Buja of Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

The hoodlums invaded the village around 12:30am of Friday without a gunshot and silently picked a housewife, her child and four other persons.

According to a credible source, who is a resident of the town, he said, “I’m just coming from the man’s house whom bandits kidnapped his wife and child yesterday. The people saw the hooligans going along with four other persons into the bush, making a total of about six people they kidnapped.

Gunmen Kill 7 Wedding Guests In Imo

“They came to the town at about 12:30am, did their operation silently without gunshot that would announce their presence.

“The bandits spoke to Mr Musa Shaun, the husband of the kidnapped woman, demanding the sum of N60million to be paid as ransom for their release.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper