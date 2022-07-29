No N300m Was Diverted From LG Funds, Kwara Govt Insists





The Kwara State government has declared the allegation that a sum of N300m was diverted from the local government funds as mischievous.

The State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Arc. Aliyu Saifudden, stated this in Ilorin at the 32nd Media Parliament of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) themed, “Repositioning Local Governments for Good Governance at the Grassroots”.

Saifudeen insisted that no money was siphoned from the local government purse, saying that it was a misrepresentation of fact to hold onto such insinuation.

He explained that the N300m allegedly diverted was the remainder of the money that accumulated from the local government allocations over a period of time but was reserved for future purposes.

He added that the fund was thereafter used to augment salaries in local governments and other expenses that were incurred.

Saifudden said, “A lot of things have been said about money being diverted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper