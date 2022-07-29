Terrorists, Kidnappers On The Prowl, ECOWAS Warns Staffers





The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has warned all members of its staff and the Nigerian public about the infiltration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and environs by terrorists and bandits, who intend to kidnap people for ransom.

The West African regional bloc made this known in an Urgent Security Advisory dated July 27, 2022 under the Immediate Security Advisory (ISA) it sent to all its staff.

“This immediate Security Advisory is sent to all ECOWAS Staff to adhere with the current state of insecurity sweeping across the country lately.

“Intelligence reports warned of a plan by undesirable elements to infiltrate various parts of the country particularly state capitals including the FCT with the view to perpetrate crimes such as abductions and kidnappings for ransom, or as means of getting recruits for terrorists’ activities,” it said.

The ECOWAS, therefore, warned its staffers to maintain environmental awareness on their routes and avoid late night…





Source: Leadership Newspaper