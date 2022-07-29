Wike To Atiku: You Told Lies Against Me





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, of telling lies against him.

Wike, who made the accusation on Friday while speaking on arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport, also accused Atiku of using some stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to spread falsehood about him.

The governor vowed to respond to both the PDP presidential candidate and the party chieftains whom he described as Atiku’s ‘attack dogs’ one-by-one and line by line in due time.

He faulted the comments credited to the former Vice President on the day he unveiled Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate in Abuja.

Wike said: “I have decided to be quiet because PDP is a party I love so much. I have moved on to conclude my social contract with the people of Rivers. However, it is time to let Nigerians know the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper