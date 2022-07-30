Buhari, Tinubu, Govs Grace Shettima Daughter’s Wedding To Bunu’s Son





Fatima Shettima, daughter of vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Kashim Shettima , on Saturday tied the knot with, Sadiq Ibrahim Bunu, son of the former FCT Minister, Ibrahim Bunu.

The wedding Fatiha which took place at the palace of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, had in attendance, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Ibrahim Gambari, President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan , National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd ), National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) , Mr. Abdullah Adamu, and presidential candidate of the APC in the upcoming 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Others include governors of Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni, his Ekiti Counterpart, Governor Kayode Fayemi, and that of Jigawa, Governor Abubakar Bagudu, as well as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper