Drumbeats For Boboye Oyeyemi





The red carpets were rolled for seven solid days. The sound of the African drums orchestrated by the Federal Road Safety Corps band followed suit in celebration of the man referred to as ‘the last man standing’. It was a weeklong event; the first ever in the history of the Corps. The week long activities kicked off on Monday the 18 July and lasted till Monday, 25 July, 2022.

To commence the activities, a meeting was held with the Special Marshal National Executive Committee on Monday, 18 July 2022. This was followed on Tuesday the 19th July, 2022, with the expanded Management meeting of the Federal Road Safety Corps. The meeting was a precursor to a recap of the stewardship of Boboye Oyeyemi, the first indigenous Corps Marshal of the Corps who took the driving seat after 26 years of the establishment of the Corps, Nigeria’s lead agency on road safety management and traffic administration.

On Wednesday, the 20th, there was the Corps Marshal Strategy Session with the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper