El-Rufai Clarifies Media Interview On Terrorists’ Threat





Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday said his media chat where he revealed showing President Muhammadu Buhari the terrorist threat viral video did not suggest that security agencies failed to brief Buhari.

A statement issued by the governor’s special adviser, media and communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, urged the media to exercise restraint and ensure contextual accuracy in reporting to avoid issues that may arise from or be lost in translation.

The statement said: “The suggestion and storylines by a section of the media that this amounted to a failing by the security agencies to brief Mr. President is not what the governor expressly said in the Hausa language interview.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai hosted a live media chat in Hausa on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. One of the questions he fielded related to the deteriorating security situation. His response included a reminder of the fact that he had for at least five years advocated for robust action against the terrorists that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper