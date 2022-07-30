EU’s Commendation Proof Of Military’s Success Against Insecurity–Group





The Rebirth Coalition has said recent testimonials by a delegation of the European Union confirmed that the Nigerian military is not relenting in restoring peace and supporting economic development in the country.

The European Union’s managing director for Africa, Mrs Rita Laranjinha, recently led a team accompanied by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Samuel Isopi and other EU and United Nations officials on a courtesy visit to the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Christopher Musa.

During the visit, the delegation commended the Nigerian military for its ongoing efforts at restoring peace in the North East. It further commended troops for their resilience, bravery and sacrifice in the face of daunting challenges.

Delegation leader, Mrs Rita, expressed delight over the beautiful sight and calm nature of the one-time most troubled region in Nigeria.

“I must commend the military for doing a great job without relenting,” she…





Source: Leadership Newspaper