Italian Beats Nigerian To Death On The Street In Italy 





Nigerian man identified as Alika Ogorchukwu, was beaten to death by an Italian man on the street of Civitanova Marche City located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.

According to the Nigerian Embassy in Italy, the 39-year-old deceased was assaulted by the Italian man on a busy road in the full glare of passersby.

The statement adds that the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Mfawa Omini Abam, has condemned the killing and the embassy is currently collaborating with relevant Italian authorities to ensure justice is served and to provide succor to the family of the deceased.





Source: Leadership Newspaper