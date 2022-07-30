Lagos Postpones Whistle-Blower Initiative





The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has postponed the launch of its Whistle-Blower initiative, a state-wide project, introduced to provide a platform for employees, stakeholders and the general public to report any observed violation, misconduct, or unethical behaviour across the state.

In a public notice signed by the LIRS Executive Chairman, Ayodele Subair, the agency said a new date for the Whistle-Blower initiative launch would be announced soon.

He explained that the Whistle-Blower initiative is a public policy of the state government to encourage reporting of illegal actions or financial crimes, through the appropriate channel, with a view to correcting the violations or non-compliance.

According to the LIRS boss, “In line with the LIRS core values of integrity and accountability and our commitment to uphold the highest standards of openness, probity and accountability in our dealings with stakeholders, the platform is anonymous and confidential and it is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper