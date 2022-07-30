My Secret Life: Halting Societal Ills, Discrimination Forced Me Into Activism – Allamin





BACKGROUND

My name is Hamsatu Allamin. I was born on July 6, 1958 in Nguru local government area of Yobe State. I am the second child from a family of 28 children. I was enrolled into primary school in Maiduguri in 1963, I mean, at a time when girls were hardly enrolled in school. In fact, I recall what my father went through trying to convince my mother and my grandmother to support his decision. Interestingly, the duo wept bitterly because I was being mocked by the society. But all thanks to my dad who didn’t give up.

That was how I went to school. While in school, I had to fight against the monster called discrimination because they Kanuri’s in my school disliked me with a passion for being a Hausa girl. In fact, my school mates made life so miserable for me. That act of unwarranted discrimination forced me and marked the beginning of my activism. I struggled to find my foot among the Kanuri girls because my goal was to make my dad proud. I was even ignorant of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper