Rivers Guber: Abe To Participate In SDP Substituted Primary Election





Former senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that he will participate in the substituted gubernatorial primaries of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State.

The senator, who announced last week that he was no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, informed his supporters of his decision to join the SPD after a meeting on Thursday night in Port Harcourt.

However, LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that the SDP governorship candidate in the state, Hon. Maurice Pronen, was yet to step down while the leadership of the party has not announced any date for substituted primary election.

Abe spoke in Port Harcourt, the state capital, shortly after he was decorated with the regalia of his new political party by the National Treasurer, Hajia Maggi Marian Batubo, who was accompanied by the state Chairman of the party, Hon.

Solsuema Osaro.

He said: “The substituted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper