2022 Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria Wins First Gold In Weightlifting





Nigerian female weightlifter, Adijat Olarinoye, has won Team Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Olarinoye lifted a total of 203kg to win the gold medal ahead of her Indian challenger, Bindayareni, who lifted 202kg to win the Silver medal in the 55kg category.

England’s Fraer Morrow came third, lifting a total of 198kg to win the bronze medal.

The Nigerian lifted a new Games record of 92kg in the snatch and another 111kg in the clean and jerk to lift a total of 203kg to win the gold medal.

At the end of competitions on the second day of the Games, Australia is leading the medals table with 13 gold medals, eight silver medals and 11 bronze medals. New Zealand and hosts England are second and third with seven and five gold medals, respectively.





Source: Leadership Newspaper