2023: Why We Endorsed Obi Ahead Of Tinubu – Afenifere





The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has disclosed that the group backed Peter Obi of the Labour Party to prevent the continuity of the “incompetence” of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Mr Adebanjo said the group was opposed to the candidacy of Bola Tinubu, a Yoruba man, who is the candidate of the APC because the former Lagos State governor would ensure continuity of the current administration.

“Ahmed Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence. We know Peter Obi very well, that is why we endorse him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let us leave tribal difference apart and vote right leaders,” the tweet reads.

The group had earlier declared support for Mr Obi, an Igbo man and former governor of Anambra State on the basis that it is the turn of the South-east geopolitical zone of the country.

“Yes, we have endorsed Peter Obi. My reason for supporting him is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper