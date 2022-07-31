Abba Kyari Never Met Onuorah Onyinye, Collected Money – Counsel





Suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, has denied links with one Onuorah Caritas Onyinye, who was arrested few days ago for drug related offences.

Onyinye said she “was Giving Abba kyari money” for pass, a claim his counsel Hamza Nuhu Dantani Esq in a statement to LEADERSHIP rebuked saying it was “a malicious fake news aimed at tarnishing the image of DCP Abba Kyari”.

“We wish to inform the general public that he has Never Met Onuorah Caritas Onyinye Or Collected Money From Any Drug Baron” he said

He said the fake news was being peddled against his client Abba Kyari because of vested interest.

“For the record, DCP Abba Kyari has never met or spoken to anyone called Onuorah Caritas Onyinye neither has he seen her before the latest development” he added.

He explained that NDLEA and customs officers are the ones duty bound to man the Airports in Nigeria, hence, it becomes strange that Onyinye would pay DCP Abba kyari who does not have anybody in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper