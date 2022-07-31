APC Will Need Inspired Supporters To Win Rivers In 2023 – Wali





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has declared that the party will need an army of inspired supporters to win the 2023 general election in the State.

Wali, who is also the national leader of a good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF), made the declaration while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said: “You win election through hardwork. You win election through common purpose. You win election through mobilisation and most importantly, the army of supporters turn out in their numbers if they are so inspired. Well, I am not at that point where I can say that people are inspired.

“It is not about the party’s governorship candidate’s popularity for me, it is about the system and how the system works. As my leader, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, will always say, ‘if you say this man is not popular, then use your popularity and make him win.’

“But, you see, the man you want to use…





Source: Leadership Newspaper