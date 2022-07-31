Kidnappers Of Nollywood Actors Demand $100,000 – Guild





Twenty-four hours after prominent Nollywood actors and members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, aka Agbogidi, were kidnapped in an Enugu suburb, their abductors have contacted their families, according to Premium Times.

The actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t return home from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu State, on Thursday.

Both actors are renowned for starring in movies shot in Enugu and Delta states.

Yesterday, the AGN national president, Emeka Rollas, told PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers were requesting a lump sum in dollars.

He said, “The kidnappers have made contact with the families and are demanding the sum of $100,000. We pray to God for his intervention and for Him to put confusion in their midst. We are also working closely with the different security operatives, but we are not sure what to expect from them because the same thing is happening everywhere in the country.”