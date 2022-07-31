Kwara Revenue Agency Generated N18bn In 6 Months





Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) has generated N18.036 billion in the first half of year 2022.

Chairman of the agency, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, disclosed this during an interview with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital.

Omoniyi said the feat was a leap from revenue collection of N16billion for half year of 2021.

She disclosed that KWIRS through its hardworking personnel also achieved 95.61 per cent of its annual target in 2021.

She added that this feat was the highest target hit since the agency was founded in 2016.

To further encourage the agency’s staff to do more in IGR drive, Omoniyi said a total of 332 staff have been promoted while another 235 staff also enjoyed step upgrade.

“The list of beneficiaries shows inclusion of 16 senior Staff and 316 junior staff of the service. This is in recognition of the contribution of staff to the overall achievement of the service and particularly in the actualization of the 95.61% of our annual budget of 2021, a feat that is the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper