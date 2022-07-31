Siemens Deal: Mega Transformers Past Acceptance Test, To Arrive Nigeria September





Electricity supply in Nigeria may receive a major boost in the next few weeks as the first batch of the mega transformers ordered by the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) have successfully undergone factory acceptance test at Siemens’ transformers factory in Trento Italy, and are expected to start arriving Nigeria in September 2022.

The managing director of Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company (FGN-Power) Mr. Kenny Anuwe who lad a delegation that includes engineers from Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN), witnessed the factory acceptance test conducted on Thursday, in Trento Italy.

The factory acceptance test paves the way for Siemens Energy to start delivering the transformers to Nigeria.

This was coming after the minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu lead a delegation to Germany in April, where he paid visits to Siemens Energy factories in Berlin and Frankfurt, and held meetings with the senior leadership…





Source: Leadership Newspaper