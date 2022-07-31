We Shall Continue To Promote People’s Wellbeing, Says NASFAT Chief Missioner Onike





The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has said that the society will continue to promote members and non-members’ well-being by vigorously pursuing the health agenda of its HELD (Health, Education, Livelihood and Da’wah) policy.

Onike said this at the commissioning ceremony of an ultra-modern health center built by NASFAT Ikorodu Branch in Lagos State on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

According to Onike, NASFAT, having realised that the government alone cannot provide all the social amenities for the citizenry, will continue to be a partner in progress with the government in ensuring that there is improvement in the wellbeing of the community.

He added that the Noble Prophet (PBUH) underscored the importance of health in our lives when he said: ‘There are two blessings which many people do not appreciate: health and leisure.’ He (PBUH) also said further regarding good health that: ‘No blessing other than faith is better than…







Source: Leadership Newspaper