20 Get N4m Reward In UBA Kiddies, Teens Savings Promo





United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has restated commitment to securing future of kids and teens in its innovative savings draw.

The bank rewarded 20 kids with N200,000 each as scholarship grants in its just concluded Kiddies and Teens Draw.

The winners had qualified to win in this year’s first draw because their parents/guardians had maintained standing instructions of N10,000 to their child/ward’s UBA Kiddies or Teens Accounts for a 6-month period

The draw is an innovative first of its kind initiative conceptualised by UBA with special intention to inculcate a Savings culture that set kids and teens up for a secure future as well as put them on a strong footing for independence and ultimately actualising their dreams.

The virtual draws, witnessed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), saw winners emerge from across all the regions of the country.

Among the 20 kids and teenagers who won N200,000…





Source: Leadership Newspaper