Alleged Security Threat: Police Place Area Commanders, DPOs On Red Alert In Lagos





The Police Command in Lagos State has placed its operatives on red alert over alleged plans to attack the state by terrorists.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by the command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to him, the command was responding to intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.

“To this end, the commissioner of police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert. Also placed on alert are all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, in a bid to ensure that any planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud,” he said.

Hundeyin further stated that the command was working closely with other security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeeds in destabilising the peace and serenity enjoyed by the people of Lagos State.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper