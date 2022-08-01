Award Winning Author Chimamanda Adichie’s Sister Murdered 





Nigeria’s International renowned author, Chimanmanda Adichie, has lost her 40-year-old sister, Mrs Nkiru Okoye.

Mrs Okoye, a mother of five, was allegedly murdered by unknown persons and the development has heightened tension in Abba community of Anambra State.

She was said to have been killed without any cause.

Her husband, the family and the community are said to be demanding justice over her death.

On what transpired, the husband of the deceased, Mr Emenike Okoye, said he was preparing for work while his late wife (Nkiru) was preparing to travel home (Abba) for a meeting of Umuada (Daughters of her kindred in Abba) when her assailants stormed their house around 7-8am

“We did not do anything. They overpowered us, beat us to stupor and left. Later when my children have gone to school, they returned with some persons and dangerous weapons, including axe.

“They dragged my wife outside the house, hit and killed her with axe and chair. She fell and died. When I…





Source: Leadership Newspaper