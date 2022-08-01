BREAKING: Again, ASUU Extends Strike By 4 Weeks





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has once again extended its ongoing strike by another four weeks after its roll-over strike expired on July 31, 2022.

ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed the union’s decision on Monday in a press statement titled, “Review Of The Roll-over Strike.”

He said the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union took the decision after extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA).

Osodeke said NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.

The role-over strike action, according to him, is with effect from 12.01a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2022.

The NEC meeting took place against the backdrop of government’s obligations as spelt out in the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with ASUU on December 23,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper