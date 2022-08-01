Group Urges INEC To Extend PVCs Registration Deadline





A youth group known as Kamis Darazo Movement has called on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the permanent voters cards (PVC) registration exercise and urged eligible youths in Bauchi and Gombe states to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration to get registered.

The leader of the group, Mr Khamis Musa Darazo who was speaking to newsmen shortly after a rally in Bauchi yesterday, said that it is mobilising 200,000 youths, resident in Bauchi and Gombe states to get registered for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and collect same in order to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming 2023 general election in the country.

Khamis said that hundreds of youths in the two states have not done their PVCs registration because of the hectic nature of the registration and other challenges they are facing.

He said that youths particularly in the northern part of the country are left behind in the area of PVC registration, pointing out that for their votes…





Source: Leadership Newspaper