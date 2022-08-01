Keystone Bank Unveils Apprentice Settlement Savings Account For Business Owners





Keystone Bank Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading retail lenders, has launched a special savings account for business owners tagged, ‘Keystone Apprentice Settlement Savings Account.’

According to the bank, the new account also known as ‘Oga Account’ which was formally launched on Wednesday, in Lagos, is ‘aimed at meeting the needs of its customers across Nigeria involved in the apprenticeship system.

The lender noted that the account is a purpose-driven savings account, with zero account maintenance charges, that allows customers who are entrepreneurs, popularly known as ‘Oga’ to save conveniently and seamlessly towards building up funds to settle their apprentice/servant upon the completion of their service.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank, Mr. Olaniran Olayinka represented by the Regional Head, Region 1, Lagos and West Directorate of Keystone Bank, Mrs. Helen Maiyegun said “It is our tradition at Keystone Bank to consistently…





Source: Leadership Newspaper