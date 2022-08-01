Police Kill IPOB Member Who Killed 3 Policemen ln Delta





A suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who killed three policemen, has been killed in a gun duel with policemen in Delta State.

The suspect was gunned down on Monday at Ogbada quarters along Illah–Akwukwu-Igbo Road in Oshimili North local government area of the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali, said the neutralised IPOB member and two other armed men suspected to be members of IPOB, attacked a police patrol team “attached to Illah Division while on stop and search duty at Ogbada quarters along Illah–Akwukwu-Igbo road.

“The team in response engaged them in a fierce gun duel during which one of the hoodlums was neutralized while the other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries.

“One AK47 rifle with breech no 2534896 and six rounds of 7.62MM ammunition were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”

CP Ali identified the recovered AK47 rifle as among the two rifles that were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper