2023: PDP New Generation Targets 5m Votes For Atiku/Okowa





A political support group loyal to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), PDP New Generation, has promised to deliver five million votes of young Nigerians for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Director-General of PDP New Generation group, Audu Mahmood, disclosed this at an event to unveil the group’s ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0’ in Abuja on Saturday.

Mahmood noted that the PDP New Generation is a youth and women political organisation established to promote, maintain and preserve the integrity, unity and ideology of the PDP, with a commitment to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

“With a virile structure, strength, and network of youth and women across the country, the organization advances the role of this critical category of Nigerians.

“PDP New Generation has a big task ahead. Our target is to deliver 5m votes to the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

“With a youth oriented…





Source: Leadership Newspaper