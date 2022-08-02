2023: Tinubu Meets APC Govs In Lagos Over Campaign Council





As part of the preparations for the 2023 general election, former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday night, is meeting with some governors elected on the platform of the APC to take a final decision on the formation and structure of the party’s presidential campaign council.

A source privy to the development told LEADERSHIP that at least seven APC governors including that of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Abdulahi Ganjuje of Kano State; Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others, have arrived for the closed-door meeting being held in Tinubu’s Ikoyi residence in Lagos as of the time of filing this report.

It would be recalled that the party leadership had earlier settled for a former national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the chairman of the presidential campaign council, while Kaduna State governor,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper