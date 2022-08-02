BBNaija 7: Hermes Nominates Cyph, Phyna, 3 Others For Eviction





After winning the Head of House games on Monday night, Level 1 housemate, Hermes, was given the responsibility of nominating five housemates in Level 2 House for possible eviction.

Hermes has carried out the task with the advice from members of his Level 1 House.

Disclosing his nominations to Biggie, Hermes named Cyph, Phyna, Amaka, Khalid and Christy O for possible evictions.

Speaking on why he nominated the five housemates, Hermes said they are the strongest, most confident and vocal about their expressions, and as such they constitute major threats to his Level 1 Housemates.

Hermes added that the choice of Khalid was an emotional one for him, but he had to put his team first in his decision making.

The new HoH, who has piercings around his nose, replaced fellow housemate, Eloswag, who emerged the first Head of House in the ‘Level Up’ edition making Level 1 House to have won the HoH game for the second consecutive week.

The road to becoming Head of House was tightly contested as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper