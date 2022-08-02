CVR: INEC Disowns Online Voter Registration Website





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disassociated itself from an online website urging Nigerians to enroll for Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

INEC in a statement by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Mr Festus Okoye in Abuja yesterday described the website as fake.

He said “Barely 24 hours after the suspension of voter registration, INEC attention has been drawn to an online site urging Nigerians to enrol for voter card (PVC) registration.’’

Okoye said that the scammers claimed that the federal government has approved individual Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration online, to avoid unnecessary crowd at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) centers.

“The Commission states unequivocally that the site is not linked to the commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source,” he said.

Okoye said that INEC was the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper