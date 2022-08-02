C’Wealth Games: Again, Nigeria Wins Gold, Bronze In Discus, Silver In Weightlifting





Team Nigeria’s medal haul at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, has swelled to seven following the trio of Chioma Onyekwere, Obiageri Amaechi and Lawal Liadi’s feats in Women Discus and Women’s 76kg weightlifting events respectively on Tuesday.

Onyekwere threw 61.70 an SB ahead of England’s Jade Lally (58.42m) to win gold for the Team while her compatriot, Obiageri Amaechi, settled for bronze with 56.99.

Earlier on Tuesday, 19-year-old Nigerian weightlifter, Taiwo Liadi, won silver medal by finishing second behind Canadian’s Maya Laylor, who set a new record in the game with a lift of 128kg in the women’s 76kg weightlifting event.

Liadi, who was born June 14, 2002, set a junior record with a lift of 120kg in the clean and jerk to win the silver medal while Nauru’s Maximina Uepa came third to win the bronze medal.

Team Nigeria, now ranked 8th on the medals’ table of event, had earlier won two gold and two bronze medals in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper