Group Launches War Against Gender-based Violence In Ondo





A group has launched an initiative to train young women in Ondo State to understand the issues of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in their different communities.

The group, BAOBAB for Women’s Human Rights, picked 120 undergraduate students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, for the training, which is expected to last for eight weeks

At the launching of the anti-SGBV initiative, held at the permanent site of the Polytechnic in Ile-Oluji on Monday, the executive director for BAOBAB Human Rights organisation, Mrs Bunmi Dipo-Salami, disclosed that the training will help the young women to become lionesses.

Dipo-Salami said the participants, after the training, would also be able to protect other young women on campus against any Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

According to her, at the first stage of the programme, 40 undergraduate students who are occupying leadership positions on campus were picked to participate.

She added that within the next two years, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper