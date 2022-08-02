Imo Police Smash Robbery Gang Disguised As Policemen 





The Imo State Police Command has smashed a three-man robbery gang, who disguised as policemen to rob innocent citizens in Aladinma area of Owerri metropolis in the State capital.

The State Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, in a statement, said the suspects, Goodness Chinaza ‘m’ aged 23yrs, Emeka Orji ‘m’ a.k.a “COCO” aged 24yr, and Julius Chigozie, who bolted away, formed a syndicate and robbed people in Owerri.

The gang had broken into the house of a deceased policeman and made away with his uniforms.

According to him, the police received a distress call on July 20, 2022, at about 6pm from a victim, who narrated that he was robbed of his ash coloured Lexus 330 with registration number RLU 08 AH at gunpoint by the trio on July 18.

Abattam said the victim said, “they forced him into the booth, took him to a lonely place, robbed him of all his valuables and used his cell phone and transferred the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) out of his bank…





