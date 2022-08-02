Orubebe Formally Joins APC





Former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, has officially signed the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership register in his Tuomo Ward Three in Burutu local government area of Delta State.

Speaking during the occasion which was attended by party faithful, the former minister thanked the APC executives in the local government and all those who left their various homes and businesses to receive him into the party.

He promised to work with all members of the party without discrimination.

Orubebe who is the director-general of the campaign organisation of the APC flag bearer in the 2023 governorship election, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege told the party that a rally where many politicians from other parties will join APC will be organised soon.

He assured APC members that with his leadership, the party will win elections for the first time in the local government area. He also said that he is confident that Omo-Agege will win the governorship…





Source: Leadership Newspaper