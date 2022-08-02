Probe NNPC Over Shortfall In Remittances, Arewa Youths Tell Buhari 





The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of national importance, probe the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited over the shortfall in its remittances to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The group, in a statement on Tuesday by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, said the shortfall was capable of plunging the country into a serious crisis if unchecked.

According to the group, it was, therefore, important for the President to probe the matter to ascertain the causes and ensure that things change for the better.

The statement reads, “Arewa youths are indeed concerned about the widely reported shortfall in the remittances of the NNPC into the CBN coffers.

“It is our humble opinion that all those involved should be probed to ascertain if there were any underhand dealings that led to the situation.

“The President should not waste time in directing relevant persons or government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper