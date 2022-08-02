Suspect To Face Justice Over Murder Of Nigerian In Italy – Federal Govt





The chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that the suspect in the murder of a Nigerian in Italy, Mr. Ogochukwu Alika, has been arrested by the Italian Police and is expected to be charged to court .

A statement issued on Tuesday by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the Commission, noted that the NiDCOM boss confirmed that the Italian police was working and cooperating with the Nigerian Mission in Italy to ensure justice is done and the culprit face the consequences he deserves.

Also, the Nigerian Mission is requesting that the Italian government provides Mrs. Alika, the widow, a good job to cater for the rest of the family, being the family’s bread winner now, the statement said.

Dabiri-Erewa also thanked the Nigerian community in Italy, various organisations and individuals in Italy who have rallied round to support and raise funds for the late Alika’s family since his death.

Source: Leadership Newspaper