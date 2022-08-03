After Dana Shutdown, NCAA Begins Audit Of 3 Commercial Airlines





After shutting down Dana Air over its inability to meet financial obligations and recurrent flight incidents, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Wednesday, said it was conducting fresh audit of three airlines.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the number of domestic operators nosedived to eight from 10 about a week ago, following the suspension of operations by two airlines, citing high operating cost and forex scarcity.

While Aero Contractors voluntarily suspended its operations, NCAA grounded the services of Dana Air following its alleged failure to run safe operations.

The remaining eight operational airlines are Air Peace, Arik Air, Max Air, Green Africa, United Nigeria, Overland, Azman Air and Ibom Air.

Though NCAA director general, Capt. Musa Nuhu, didn’t mention the three airlines being audited presently, but a source close to the agency confided in our correspondent that Max Air and Arik Air may be among the three airlines due to their recent flight delays and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper