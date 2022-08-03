Bagudu Signs Child Rights Protection Law





Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has signed two bills; the bill Prohibiting Violence Against Individuals and the bill for the Protection of Child Rights (child right protection bill) into law.

Bagudu appended his signature to the two bills passed by the State House of Assembly recently at the executive council meeting presided over by him, at the Council Chamber, Government House Birnin Kebbi.

The governor explained that the action will further demonstrate to the international community the commitment of Kebbi State to effectively apply the law against gender violence and strengthen the protection of children.

“They will also strengthen the protection for our children, although some of our laws had already provided for that. This is to strengthen them and draw attention to the need to do more. I am confident that the law would be beneficial to the people of the state,” he stated.

The governor thanked the Kebbi State House of Assembly for its hard work and graciously…





Source: Leadership Newspaper