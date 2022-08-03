Electoral Hub Tasks Federal Govt On Inclusiveness In Appointing INEC RECs





The Electoral Hub, a civil society organisation, has tasked the federal government to ensure inclusiveness in the appointment of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

Ms Princess Hamman-Obels, Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD), the Electoral Hub said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Hamman-Obels also advised the government to ensure strict compliance with the Constitution, National Gender Policy and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) Act, in appointments to ensure inclusiveness.

She said that complying with these would ensure that appointment in all facets of governance was in line with the principles of inclusivity, equity, fairness and justice.

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick appointment of 19 new INEC RECs in the country.

She said that the appointment was timely to fill the vacancies occasioned by the end of tenure for over 20 RECs whose tenure ended on July 6…





Source: Leadership Newspaper