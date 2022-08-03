FCTA Demolishes Estates, Worship Centres, Hotels In Kuje





Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in continuation of its demolition exercise in Kuje area council has demolished mini estates, residential buildings, worship centres, hotels, restaurants, and other illegal structures built on the railway corridor in the council.

The FCTA officials in the company of well-armed joint security task team stormed the council on Monday to commence the weeklong demolition exercise by first clearing illegal structures along major roads in Kuje town and commencing demolition of major structures on the railway corridor, yesterday.

Senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection, and enforcement to FCT minister, Comrade Ikharo Attah said the demolition along the Kuje railway corridors would be sustained for days until the illegally acquired lands were reclaimed.

He restated that FCT minister, will not relent until the railway corridors were reclaimed. He said, “The Kuje railway corridors cleanup is one of the touchy exercises we are carrying…





Source: Leadership Newspaper