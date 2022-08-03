NBC Fines Trust TV N5m Over Documentary On Banditry





The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has imposed a fine of N5 million on Trust Television Network (Trust TV) over the broadcast of a documentary titled, “Nigeria’s Banditry: The Inside Story”, which was aired by the station on March 5, 2022.

The NBC, in a letter to the media organisation dated August 3, 2022, signed by its director-general, Balarabe Shehu Illela, said the fine was imposed on Trust TV because its broadcast of the said documentary contravened sections of the National Broadcasting Code.

Recasll that last week Thursday, the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, noted that the Federal Government would sanction Trust TV and BBC for “terrorism glorification” in their documentaries.

Mohammed said the federal government was aware of the “unprofessional” documentary by the BBC Africa Eye, where interviews were granted to bandit warlords and terror gangs, thereby promoting “terror” in the country.

Trust TV, however, said while it was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper