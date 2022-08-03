No Threat To 2023 General Election, Says Federal Govt





The federal government has assured Nigerians that the 2023 general election was not under threat whatsoever.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance after the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the current state of insecurity, which is feared to be the major threat to conducting the 2023 elections, would be curbed by security forces.

He said the military has been provided with everything required to end the reign of terror.

He said, “I think the beauty of democracy is that everybody who has an opinion is free to air such an opinion and government will weigh the opinions and take whatever decisions they might determine to be in the best interest of the country.

“Yes, it is true that some groups have been worried and concerned whether, given the state of insecurity in the country, there can’t be elections. I can assure you there will be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper